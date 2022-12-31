Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher recently visited Rishabh Pant who is admitted at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Readers would be aware that the cricketer sustained several injuries owing to his car crash at the Delhi-Dehradun Highway. While fans and well-wishers have been praying for his health, the two Bollywood stars assured everyone that the cricketer will recover soon.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visit Rishab Pant at the hospital

As per ANI reports, Anupam Kher asserted that he met the family of Rishabh Pant and that they tried to lighten the mood of the family owing to the massive trauma they underwent. Anupam was quoted saying, "We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon. We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans. We as responsible citizens take that please drive carefully, especially when it is foggy at night."

His long-time co-star and best friend Anil Kapoor, who also visited Pant along with Kher, added, "He is in high spirits and he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, and all are very good. Whoever is watching this I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing."

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant got into an accident at the Delhi Dehradun Highway where his car collided on the divider. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in Uttarkhand to surprise his family for New Years. His car also caught fire but the cricketer escaped by breaking the windshield, but not before sustaining several injuries on his forehead, leg, and back. He is undergoing several treatment currently including plastic surgery on his face to cover up some major wounds.

