Last Updated 16.04.2020 | 3:55 PM IST

Ajay Devgn to go bald for Chanakya, Neeraj Pandey planning two film franchise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the stupendous success of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn will step into the role of Chanakya, which will be another historical drama. This film will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey who has been working on the project for the past two years. For the role, Ajay will go bald.

Neeraj Pandey said that it is a period film and that Ajay will have to look the part. Due to lockdown, everyone is working from home and making sure to keep in touch with various departmental heads via video conferencing. With movies being delayed, the filmmaker is uncertain whether it will take off on schedule or not. The plan is to shoot the film from October onwards during the marathon schedule.

Neeraj Pandey also revealed recently to a daily that he is planning a two-part franchise with Chanakya.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a couple of movies to complete before that. He will start in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and Kaithi remake.

