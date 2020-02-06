Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.02.2020 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with Karan Johar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Angad Bedi who was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor who turns 37 today, in a conversation with a news portal expressed his desire to work with filmmaker Karan Johar. Angad believes that he is one of the best filmmakers in the country. The actor said that he is fortunate to have worked with Karan in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, who is the producer of the film. The two had also worked together earlier in a film titled Ungli. He said that the way one gets projected as an actor in a Dharma film is phenomenal.

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with Karan Johar

He further said that working with Karan Johar is one very actor'/s list and that he is not the only one. Angad Bedi has worked both in films and shows for OTT platforms. The actor said that one should try to pick as diverse roles as possible whether OTT or films. He also feels that OTT is both the present and the future.

Angad Bedi wanted to become an actor since childhood. Like most kids from his generation, Angad Bedi also grew up on Amitabh Bachchan's films. The actor said that he used to watch all of Bachchan's films four or five times and has a full collection of all his films.

Also Read: Angad Bedi responds to Gautam Gambhir on his World XL tweet; says he is grateful if Gambhir has changed his mind

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

Alia Bhatt talks financial planning; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification