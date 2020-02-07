Bollywood Hungama

Kabir Singh producer, Ashwin Varde BAGS Allu Arjun’s BLOCKBUSTER Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for a THIS amount

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The humongous success of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has got south remakes back in the fashion in Bollywood as almost every Hindi film actor has a remake or two under their kitty at this point of time. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ashwin Varde, who was one of the producers on Kabir Singh, has acquired the Hindi remake rights for Allu Arjun’s recently released Blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for a humongous sum of Rs 8 crore.

“A lot of producers from the industry were looking to remake Allu Arjun’s latest release, as the story stands a potential to be a Pan-India film. It is essentially a family entertainer with undertones of emotion and action, a genre loved by the heartland Hindi film audience,” revealed a source close to the development. Ashwin watched the film recently and reached out to the producers speaking about his plans to mount the film on an even bigger scale in Hindi and seeing the success of Kabir Singh, they entrusted the remake responsibility to the filmmaker.

The Telugu original directed by Trivikram Srinivas was received positively by the South Indian media particularly for Allu Arjun’s power packed performance blended with family centric emotions. The narrative revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun), a skilled middle-class man who is despised and often neglected by his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma). What Bantu doesn't know is that he's actually the son of a businessman swapped by Valmiki with his own son to give the latter a comfortable life. A violent incident draws Bantu closer to the truth, upon learning which he decides to enter Vaikunthapuram, the home of his real parents and eventually confront those who threaten his family. Pooja Hegde plays the love interest of the lead.

“The remake will be made with a top A-List star cast and the process of rewriting the script to make it palatable for the Hindi speaking audience will begin in 15 to 20 days,” the source concluded.  Who should step into Allu Arjun’s shoes? Let us know in the comments section below.

