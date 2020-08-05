Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.08.2020 | 1:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl over nepotism is unfair as it is his film too

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The upcoming Hindi film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead has been receiving a lot of flak on social media because of the raging nepotism debate in the industry. Ever since the trailer of the film was released a few days ago, it has been subjected to trolls and hate messages from people who have been calling out Janhvi Kapoor's privileges.

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl over nepotism is unfair as it is his film too

Meanwhile, actor Angad Bedi who plays brother to Janhvi Kapoor's character finds this backlash unfair. Talking to a tabloid he said that everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. He said that the flak the film is receiving is unfair and that it is his film too.

Bedi further said that he has auditioned for over 300 movies and that every rejection has been a learning experience. Talking about landing this role, he said that it was his performance in soorma that led to him bagging Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Angad said that there are lakhs of people in the industry and it is only fair that they all get a chance. He also added that every industry is competitive. He said that actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque.

ALSO READ: "I have 5 bfs in one, it’s my choice"- writes Neha Dhupia on her second wedding anniversary with Angad Bedi

More Pages: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea…

“21 Years of working would not have happened…

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification