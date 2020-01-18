Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2020 | 11:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Anees Bazmee answers all the questions on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

BySubhash K. Jha

The extremely prolific writer-director Anees Bazmee has completed his new project Pagalpanti and is in to his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sequel of sorts of the 2007 hit film. This time it’s Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shooting together. Says Anees excitedly, “We’ve shot a small portion in Mumbai and will now proceed to Jaipur. Most of the film will be shot in Rajasthan. Quite a change from my last Pagalpanti which was shot in London.”

Anees Bazmee answers all the questions on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees is all praise for his lead pair. “Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look terrific together. A fresh pair and that too a good-looking one is a big plus.” So is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a proper sequel to the first film? Anees clarifies, “Not really. This is a completely different story; besides the title we have taken two songs from the original, the title song and the Bengali song. That apart, our film is completely original.”

There are reports that Akshay Kumar who starred in the first film would be making an appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees shoots down these reports. “Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best.”

Also Read: Anees Bazmee BREAKS silence on Pagalpanti’s PATRIOTIC touch; Vijay Mallya-Nirav Modi connection!

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an…

Malang: Anil Kapoor says it was challenging…

Emraan Hashmi’s next film titled Harami: The…

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification