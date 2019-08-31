Actress Ananya Panday has been in the news lately for her debut film and the new project she has signed. The actress who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 will next be seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from her films, Ananya also makes headlines because of the great bond she shares with her best friends Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter).

The trio is often seen together when they are in the city and the paparazzi are more than happy to click pictures of the happy trio. Ananya who signed her third film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter spoke about her desire to be in a film with her best friends Suhana and Shanaya.

In an interview, the actress said that she would love to do girls’ version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with her two best friends. She also said that an original story about three best friends would be perfect for the trio. Ananya Panday also lauded Suhana Khan’s acting skills and said that Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her film debut.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently in Lucknow filming for her second film which is a remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is studying acting at New York University.

