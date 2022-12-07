Shraddha Kapoor's die hard fan requested for a picture even when the actress was about to go inside the airport

Bollywood celebrities always literally get thronged by their fans for selfies or autographs whenever they make a public appearance. While most of them always oblige their admirers, there are few who get irritated.

Shraddha Kapoor compliments a fan at the Udaipur Airport

Shraddha Kapoor has made it clear that she belongs to the former category. During a recent visit to the Udaipur airport, the actress happily took on requests from the staff of getting a picture clicked with her.

However, one female fan urged her for a picture even as she was leaving. But Shraddha not only readily agreed for the picture but also complimented the fan for her red outfit. Needless to say, the fan’s joy knew no bounds.

On the work front, Shraddha hasn’t been seen in any movie following Baaghi 3 in 2020. Unfortunately for the makers, that film couldn’t complete its full run at the box office because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress was recently seen in her Stree avatar in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’ along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon from the film Bhediya.

