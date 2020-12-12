Over the last one year, Akshay Kumar has been on a spree of signing film after film and for every assignment he is charging money, that’s a little higher than the previous film. While his good phase started in 2018 with the release of 2.0, insiders say that the best is yet to come with a formidable line up that he has in place for the next 24 months. However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar has come up with a special discount for his producer friend, Sajid Nadiadwala. While he charged money in the range of Rs 110 to 120 crore for the films he signed on for in the lockdown, he has charged lower than his market value for Bachchan Pandey.

“Akshay and Sajid go down a long way and their friendship has stood the test of times from the 1990s. While Akshay’s market value per film is around Rs 110 to Rs 120 crore, he couldn’t say a no to Sajid’s request to cut down on the fees for Bachchan Pandey considering the pandemic situation. The two finally zeroed in on Rs 99 crore as the acting fees for Akshay,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. Interestingly, both Akshay and Sajid consider 9 as their lucky number and the figure of two nine’s as acting fees is just another indication of their belief in the number 9.

The gangster comedy directed by Farhad Samji goes on the floors on January 6 in Jaisalmer and also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles. In the other news, Akshay charged approx. Rs 120 crore from producer Jackky Bhagnani on Bell Bottom and the upcoming comedy to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. We are sure, if Bachchan Pandey gives the returns that are expected from the film, Sajid would share the excess profit with Akshay and make up for the discount sought at the time of signing the film.

