Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 10:06 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s newest candidate, Sunny Deol has NO CLUE about the Balakot strikes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For those of you who don’t know, actor Sunny Deol is Bhartiya Janta Party’s elected candidate for the Gurdaspur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor recently announced his alliance with the party and was given a ticket a couple of days later. This news left the fans and the BJP supporters elated. However, his recent statement about the Balakot strikes might knock the supporters’ excitement right out of the park. In March this year, a member of terrorist group Jaish-E-Mohammed drove an SUV in the Pulwama region of Jammu and Kashimir with 350 kilos of explosives costing 40 brave soldiers their lives.

Bhartiya Janta Party’s newest candidate, Sunny Deol has NO CLUE about the Balakot strikes

To respond to the attack, in the dead of the night, the soldiers charged towards Balakot, where the terrorist group was in hiding and an airstrike was conducted. This mission was proudly called Surgical Strike 2.0. The news broke out and around 300 men were injured in Pakistan. When Sunny Deol was asked about this incident, he clearly said he had no clue about the Balakot attacks and his major focus is on winning the elections and helping the country. He says he will probably answer all the other questions post winning the elections. A reporter tried to speak to him while he was in his car and his answer has clearly left most of us disappointed. Since he is such a staunch supporter of PM Narendra Modi and really wants the Bharatiya Janata Party to be the ruling party again, we expected him to follow the news before contesting the elections.

We wonder how the party will react to this statement of his, since it might cost them quite a lot of votes from the constituency. Sunny Deol receiving the ticket also left late actor Vinod Khanna’s wife, Kavita miffed. She and her late husband had been working on the constituency for over 20 years and was a ticket aspirant. What do you think of Sunny Deol’s statement?

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi met Sunny Deol, here’s what he had to say about him

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

