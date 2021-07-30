Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar confirms Bellbottom to release on August 19 in theatres 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom arrives on the big screen this August 19th! The actor took to social media on Friday, Julu 30 to make the announcement along with a video.

Akshay Kumar confirms Bellbottom to release on August 19 in theatres 

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," he wrote on Twitter.


Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Bellbottom's new release date likely to be announced this week; may release on 27 August

More Pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection

