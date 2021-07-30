Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom arrives on the big screen this August 19th! The actor took to social media on Friday, Julu 30 to make the announcement along with a video.

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," he wrote on Twitter.



Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

