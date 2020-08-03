Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.08.2020 | 11:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai team up for a film titled Raksha Bandhan, film to release on November 5, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar means man in business and nothing can stop him from being at work. Not even the on-going coronavirus pandemic as all through the lockdown, the superstar has decided on his slate of releases. Bollywood Hungama has EXCLUSIVELY learnt that the Khiladi of Bollywood is teaming with Aanand L Rai on another film after Atrangi Re, and unlike Atrangi Re, this time around, he will be playing the leading man of the film. It has been titled Raksha Bandhan and as the title suggests, it is based on the backdrop of the bond between siblings.

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai team up for a film titled Raksha Bandhan, film to release on November 5, 2021

The film is written by National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who also wrote films like Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The announcement comes on the day of the much-celebrated festival of Rakhi and the poster promises a family film with the celebration of sibling love in its purest form.

"Akshay loved the subject and agreed to come on board right after the first narration. It's a light-hearted family comedy, that falls right in the Akshay Kumar zone of filmmaking too," a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that it is written by the writer duo of Siddharth-Garima. The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, however, we still await clarity on whether the filmmaker is directing it himself or does it mark the debut of Siddharth - Garima.

Looking forward to work with the filmmaker once again, Akshay Kumar said, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realize how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

The movie will go on floors by mid-2021. Written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape Of Good Films, the film is the second collaboration between Aanand and Akshay after Atrangi Re. Presented by Alka Hiranandani & Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan releases in theatres on 5th November 2021.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, other Akshay Kumar films slated for a big-screen release include - Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj and his yet-untitled film with Ekta Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the Mumbai Police

More Pages: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome…

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police says…

Akshay Kumar gifts 1200 fitness bands to the…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification