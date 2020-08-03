Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police says Sushant Googled his name for 2 hours, searched for painless death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has really sent shockwaves across the nation. The Dil Bechara actor passed away more than a month ago. He died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. It's been over a month since Mumbai Police began investigating his death and recorded over 40 people's statements. Even Bihar Police has started their independent investigation after an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

In a press conference, Mumbai Police made several clarifications on their findings related to Sushant's death, his ex-manager Disha Salian's death, and the issues that have cropped up with Bihar Police.

Mumbai Police said that the actor reportedly was disturbed seeing his name being mentioned in articles related to Disha Salian who jumped from the 13th floor, 5 days before the actor's death. A case of accidental death was registered after her death.

The officials also said that along with the articles, he also searched for painless death, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The Mumbai Police Commissioner said at the press conference, "Sushant Singh Rajput was searching his name for around two hours."

The Mumbai Police further said, "Bihar police has no jurisdiction to investigate this case, we are seeking legal opinion on that. We have not given clean chit to anyone, but the complainant [referring to KK Singh's complaint] has not come to us."

"We have no role in quarantining any officer, it's the BMC that has acted on it," they said.

Further speaking about Sushant's family, Mumbai Police revealed, "Family in their signed statements on 16 June and has said that there was no suspicion on anyone."

Earlier last week, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

