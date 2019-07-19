Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.07.2019 | 12:31 PM IST

Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for making and circulating objectionable videos

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajaz Khan, better known as the ex Bigg Boss contestant, was arrested by Mumbai Police for making and circulating objectionable videos on Tik Tok. He mocked Mumbai Police and also instigated masses by promoting communal differences.

After a complaint was registered against him, he was nabbed shortly by the police. Police state that Ajaz was held because he was promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, creating hatred amongst people at large.

Ajaz was in trouble a few years ago after the narcotics cell found a stash of illegal drugs and substances, including ecstasy with him. He got out on bail.

Also Read: Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for possession of banned narcotic drugs

