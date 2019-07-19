Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.07.2019 | 12:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

WAR: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action scenes directed by 4 international experts (ALL deets out)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been in the news since the teaser of their movie, War, as dropped on the internet. The movie has Tiger taking over Hrithik. The highlight of this film is of course that Hrithik and Tiger going at each other in carefully choreographed action sequences. Needless to say, both are looking sleek, suave and uber hot while they are at it.

According to latest reports, director Sidharth Anand has not left any stone unturned to make sure to impress masses with this much awaited movie. The makers have roped in Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh – four top notch action directors from all over the world to give us a world class experience.

Hrithik and Tiger have a combination of moves which they will display on the land, air and even water! Yash Raj Films has gone BIG with this movie which also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Ironically, it is releasing on Gandhi Jayanti – October 2.

Also Read: WAR: Vaani Kapoor sizzles in a PINK BIKINI in Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer

More Pages: War Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Super 30 Box Office Collections - The…

Super 30 crosses Rs. 100 cr. mark at the…

Box Office: Super 30 Day 7 in overseas

Super 30 Box Office Collections - The…

WOAH! Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff shoot…

Hrithik Roshan teams up with Rohit Shetty’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification