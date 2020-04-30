Bollywood Hungama

Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away, Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network
A day after Irrfan Khan's passing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67. His death was confirmed by his colleague and close friend Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Big B tweeted, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!"

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed on Wednesday that the actor was in the hospital. He said that Rishi is not well and that Neetu Kapoor is by his side.

An official statement from family read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September last year after being treated for cancer in New York for nearly a year. While he was in New York, his wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side throughout. His son Ranbir Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt would often visit the ailing Rishi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

New notification