Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and directed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release. Joining Waititi on the screenplay will be Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho), who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.

In addition, Emmy nominated writer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of Star Wars stories for Disney’s streaming platform including The Mandalorian, now in post-production on season 2, and two other previously ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The release date for Waititi’s project has not yet been announced, while Headland’s project is in development.