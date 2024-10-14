Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video dropped the much-awaited third season of Panchayat. The new season of the show, set in the beautiful village of Phulera, fulfilled all expectations and as expected, it went on to amass considerable huge viewership. It also became a huge talking point on social media and many memes were created, which made it clear that the show has gotten widely accepted. And now, it has come to light that the makers are all set to take the fourth season on floors.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The fourth season of Panchayat is all set to go on floors on October 25. It’ll see the return of all the popular characters of the show - Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar), Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan Pati (Raghubir Yadav), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Prahlad (Faisal Malik), Vikas Shukla (Chandan Roy), Rinki (Sanvikaa), Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), Binod (Ashok Pathak) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). Pankaj Jha, who played the devious MLA, will also have an important part. Moreover, Swanand Kirkire, who played the MP in one scene in Season 3, is expected to have a crucial role this time.”

The source continued, “The makers are aware of the gigantic expectations from the Panchayat series. It’s a rare web show which is suitable for the whole family and hence, gets viewership from viewers of all ages. All seasons until now have been satisfactory and the makers have worked hard on the script of Season 4 to ensure that it’s loved by the fans.”

In May 2024, during the release of Panchayat Season 3, director Deepak Kumar Mishra told PTI, “We have started writing season four. For us, generally, there’s no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes (of season four) of the show.”

He also added, “So far, we have thought about making seasons four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five.”

