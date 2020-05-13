Aamir Khan’s long-time assistant, Amos passed away yesterday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Amos had been Aamir’s assistant for close to 25 years and his untimely death has left the actor and the former’s family shocked. According to the reports, he collapsed yesterday was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital by his wife and team where he breathed his last. Aamir expressed his shock to the news and had always treated Amos like family.

The 60-year-old had also assisted Rani Mukerji while Aamir was away from the industry for personal reasons. Aamir was the one to suggest him to Rani and the man held a special place in his and Kiran Rao’s hearts. Devastated by the news, the actor has sent deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time. Amos is survived by a wife and two kids, he had also recently become a grandfather. Because he did not suffer from any illness, the shock to this news is justified.

May his soul rest in peace.

