Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2020 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aamir Khan’s assistant Amos passes away after suffering from a cardiac arrest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Aamir Khan’s assistant Amos passes away after suffering from a cardiac arrest

Aamir Khan’s long-time assistant, Amos passed away yesterday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Amos had been Aamir’s assistant for close to 25 years and his untimely death has left the actor and the former’s family shocked. According to the reports, he collapsed yesterday was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital by his wife and team where he breathed his last. Aamir expressed his shock to the news and had always treated Amos like family.

Aamir Khan’s assistant Amos passes away after suffering from a cardiac arrest

The 60-year-old had also assisted Rani Mukerji while Aamir was away from the industry for personal reasons. Aamir was the one to suggest him to Rani and the man held a special place in his and Kiran Rao’s hearts. Devastated by the news, the actor has sent deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time. Amos is survived by a wife and two kids, he had also recently become a grandfather. Because he did not suffer from any illness, the shock to this news is justified.

May his soul rest in peace.

Also Read: Aamir Khan debuts with his salt-and-pepper look on Instagram in this family picture

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actor and screenwriter Shafique Ansari…

Aamir Khan encourages budding scriptwriters…

Rishi Kapoor will be seen on the big screen…

Film and TV artists to pay tribute to Irrfan…

Jackie Shroff wanted to share screen space…

Aamir Khan dismisses distributing money to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification