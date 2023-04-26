comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.04.2023 | 11:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

For the same, Aamir reached New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan to attend the national conclave.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio talk show Mann Ki Baat conclave in New Delhi on the completion of 100 episodes of the show. For the same, Aamir reached New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan to attend the national conclave. Raveena will be doing a panel on nari shakti (women power).

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

As per Indian Express, along with the two actors, sportspersons Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen, several journalists, radio jockeys and entrepreneurs will be in attendance for the national conclave. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will be attending the event for the valedictory session. The event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. It released in August 2022. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF – Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have Andaz Apna Apna reunion for Eid 2023 celebrations, see photo

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Asim Riaz to play pivotal role in Salman…

Nyrraa M Banerji joins the list of…

Ronit Roy opens up about cryptic post on…

Sanjay Dutt and Sairat fame Akash Thosar to…

Apoorva Lakhia acquires the rights to a…

After Kundali Bhagya stars, Kumkum Bhagya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification