Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio talk show Mann Ki Baat conclave in New Delhi on the completion of 100 episodes of the show. For the same, Aamir reached New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan to attend the national conclave. Raveena will be doing a panel on nari shakti (women power).

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show Mann Ki Baat 100 conclave

As per Indian Express, along with the two actors, sportspersons Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen, several journalists, radio jockeys and entrepreneurs will be in attendance for the national conclave. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will be attending the event for the valedictory session. The event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. It released in August 2022. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF – Chapter 2.

