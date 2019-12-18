The Tik Tok app has become one of the most widely used video app in the country. Several people of all age groups indulge in making dubbed music or film dialogue videos from the app. Bollywood celebrities too engage with their fans through this platform and have also proven to be an effective tool to promote films. Recently, TikTok released the list of Top 50 content and video trends as part of its#TikTokRewind2019 campaign.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short video making app TikTok this year. Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers. She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (6.8 million) and Kapil Sharma ( 2.2 million).

In the music list, Neha Kakkar grabs the first spot with 12.5 million followers. In 2019, ‘O saki saki’ was the top track with 2 billion views. In fact, TikTok featured millions of videos created by users that went viral.

