Last Updated 19.12.2019 | 8:50 AM IST

CONFIRMED! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to feature in Shakun Batra’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate on a relationship drama. Bollywood Hungama had recently confirmed that the yet-untitled film will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Talking about the project, Karan says, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

Shakun adds, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi find their third lead in Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra directorial!

