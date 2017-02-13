Yami Gautam’s family to throw a party to celebrate the success of Kaabil

The Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil which released amidst much hoopla and fanfare has seen quite a bit of fame at the box office and the actress of the film, Yami Gautam is obviously quite thrilled about it. Further her performance as a visually impaired person in the film has been applauded and the actress cannot stop gushing about it. Besides her, it is her family who are extremely thrilled to see their girl reach heights and the actress has now got an opportunity to celebrate it with them.

Yami Gautam’s family is all set to throw a party to celebrate her success at their Chandigarh house, this month. The actress’s family is proud of her achievements, in spite of having a non-film background and hence have decided to celebrate their daughter’s hard work and accomplishments.

Yami is on cloud nine seeing the love and warmth she has been receiving from her family and relatives. When she heard of her parents wanting to throw her a bash, she was quite surprised and emotionally moved by this gesture. The actress has also expressed that her parents have always supported her in all her endeavors and have stood by her like a rock.

Yami is all set to begin her action-packed shoot on Sarkar 3 soon, but before that she is looking forward to taking a short trip back home and having a nice time with her family and close relatives at her Chandigarh house.