Wow! After Tevar, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor to come together for this film

In 2015, Arjun Kapoor and his producer-father Boney Kapoor united for a film for the first time. And now plans are on for another collaboration! Recent reports have confirmed the same adding that the film will be a masala entertainer. But considering that the film is still in its stages, further details have been kept under wraps.

Sources have been quoted in these reports stating that Boney Kapoor will be associating with Zee Studios for the film. Revealing about the details, the producer Kapoor has agreed to the reports about Arjun Kapoor being in the film and it being backed by Zee Studios. However, he has also maintained that an official announcement will be made soon.

It is a known fact that Arjun Kapoor is busy with several projects in the pipeline. His Yash Raj Films project with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated for a release this year. While he has completed the shoot of the same, he is busy wrapping up another film with her, Namastey England.

The actor has been finishing it in London. Besides the two films, he also has to start work on the Ashutosh Gowariker magnum opus, Panipat. Not just that, he has also been signed for a film with Raj Kumar Gupta. Tentatively titled Most Wanted, the film will feature Arjun in the role of a spy and is inspired by real-life incidents.

Considering these many projects in hand, it is yet to be seen when his collaboration with father Boney Kapoor will go on floor. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the makers are yet to find a director and also a leading lady.

As for their earlier film, in 2015, Boney Kapoor produced Tevar which featured Arjun Kapoor opposite Sonakshi Sinha. It marked the Bollywood directorial debut of ad filmmaker Amit Sharma.

