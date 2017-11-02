WOW! Rajkummar Rao to perform on wheelchair for Lip Sing Battle in the presence of Hrithik Roshan

Farah Khan’s reality show ‘Lip Sing Battle’ has been much loved thanks to its novel concept. It stood out from the rest of the reality shows that didn’t serve anything new in terms of the idea. Not just the concept, but even the fact that Farah managed to get prominent stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana etc. upped the excitement and the ratings as well.

All was going well but alas, calamity struck. Rajkummar Rao got heavily injured in his leg while rehearsing for the episode of ‘Lip Sing Battle’. He was operated upon and he was confined to his bed, and wheelchair. It seemed that his appearance on the show would be cancelled. But Rajkummar Rao refused to let that happen. He’s all set to shoot for the reality show and will appear on the show on the wheelchair.

Farah Khan is in Alibaug at present bringing in Shah Rukh Khan’s 52nd birthday along with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and others. She’s slated to be back in Mumbai by noon from where she’ll head straight on ‘Lip Sing Battle’ sets. Kriti Sanon, last seen in Raabta this year, will battle it out with Rajkummar Rao. Hrithik Roshan will also be a part of this memorable episode as a special guest. As per reports, this is the last episode of ‘Lip Sing Battle’.

On the film front, Rajkummar Rao has a total of four releases this year. Three of them have already released – Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller Trapped, the romcom Behen Hogi Teri and the comic caper Bareilly Ki Barfi. His fourth film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, will release on November 10 and he’ll be seen opposite Kriti Kharbanda in this Ratna Sinha-directed film.