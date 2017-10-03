WOW! Manoj Bajpayee bags Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2

The Baaghi series is becoming bigger with each passing day. The first part, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, released in 2016 and impressed audiences with its action, plot, performances and music. Trade was left stunned with its huge opening, considering that it was only Tiger’s second film. The film did well in theatres and then also on television. It was no surprise that producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced its second part, titled Baaghi 2.

The sequel went on floors in September in Pune and it’s expected to be shot abroad as well. And the star cast looks great and exciting. Apart from Tiger, there’s Disha Patani opposite him. They are rumoured to be dating and their pairing has generated excitement. Moreover, Prateik Babbar is doing a comeback of sorts and he plays the antagonist. And now Manoj Bajpayee has also become a part of the film. He plays an important character with a twist and the actor gave his nod because he liked the script. Also, he’s fond of the casting director, Mukesh Chhabra and director Ahmed Khan, with whom he has worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya and has known him since.

Both Tiger Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee belong to two different schools of acting and it remains to be seen what magic they create on screen. Tiger’s last film Munna Michael too had the unusual casting of Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While the film didn’t work, this unusual jodi was much loved.

The first part of Baaghi was directed by Sabbir Khan while for Baaghi 2, Ahmed Khan has stepped in. It’s all set to release on April 27, 2018.