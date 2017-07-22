WOW! Devdas to be screened in the US and this is the reason

Fathom Events in association with Eros International is all set to introduce ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ which will be showcasing the iconic Devdas marking the 15th anniversary celebrations of the film. The epic love story directed by the celebrated and National award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was also India’s entry for Academy Awards for best foreign film in 2002 and was hailed by Time Magazine as one of the top ten features of the millennium.

Devdas – 15th Anniversary will be presented in U.S. movie theatres for two showings on Sunday, July 23 only, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 200 select movie theatres and a complete list of theatre locations are available on the official websites.

Commenting on the occasion, Pranab Kapadia, President Marketing & Distribution, Eros International plc, said, “With the celebration of Devdas on its 15th anniversary, attendees will get to experience an Indian epic that wowed fans with a story of unrelenting love. The film’s storied history from the Cannes Film Festival to its iconic duet dance numbers will be a delight for audiences young and old.”

“Fathom is delighted to partner with Eros International to bring one of Bollywood’s most iconic and influential films to U.S. movie theatres for this special milestone,” Fathom Events VP of Studio relations Tom Lucas said. “Devdas is known by many film lovers for its choreography, acting and heart-wrenching love story. We expect its presentation on the big screen here in the U.S. to win over the hearts of a new audience and rekindle the passions of those familiar with the title,” he added.

The Best of Bollywood Event Series will also include yet another poetic tale of romance, Veer-Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, coming from the house of the renowned Yash Raj Films. More details and additional titles will be announced soon.