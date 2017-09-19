Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.09.2017 | 8:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Judwaa 2 Daddy Lucknow Central Chef
follow us on

WOW! Anil Kapoor will be singing his songs in Fanney Khan

BySubhash K. Jha

WOW! Anil Kapoor will be singing his songs in Fanney Khan

He has always been an adventurer. And now in Fanney Khan where Anil Kapoor plays an aspiring singer, he will be heard singing his songs in his own voice for the first time on screen.

Says a source in the know, “It was earlier decided that Anil would get someone to do his playback singing like all actors usually do. But then Anil Kapoor plays an aspiring singer. The character has to be shown going from totally off key to tolerably in tune. And this transition in tonal quality cannot be achieved by a trained singer. So it was decided that Anil would do all the singing himself.”

And that means more hard work for this laborious actor. Anil Kapoor has got a singing coach on board to get him to understand the nuances of singing.

Incidentally Anil Kapoor had sung earlier with Salma Agha for Bappi Lahiri in 1989 in an album titled Welcome. But that was not for a film. It was what was known in those days as a ‘private’ album.

Nothing private about Anil’s singing in Fanney Khan. That’s for ‘sur’.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Anil Kapoor to croon for Fanney…

Rajkummar Rao to grow a beard for Aishwarya…

Now it’s Anil Kapoor’s turn to tell all in a…

REVEALED: Rajkummar Rao finalized to play…

Ajay Devgn clarifies about storming out in…

Fanney Khan makers rubbish rumours of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification