Will Vidya Balan turn Shakuntala Devi for latter’s biopic, to be directed by Anu Menon?

Vidya Balan has a special connection to biopics. Starting with The Dirty Picture, the actress’ name has been associated with the stories of many intriguing personalities and the buzz continues. Recent reports have it that Vidya Balan has been approached to play the role of Shakuntala Devi in her biopic by filmmaker Anu Menon. While the actress is said to have given a positive response, other modalities are reportedly still in process.

Known for her strong roles in films like Kahaani series and even the recent Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan has always been associated with female centric films. This time around she has been apparently approached to play the role of a human calculator. Well, that is what Shakuntala Devi was fondly known as. Her intelligence and her mathematical skills left many in awe. From being a genius mathematician to an astrologer to a writer, Shakuntala Devi has many feathers to her cap.

On the other hand, despite belonging to a completely different generation, she was also a complete supporter of homosexuality and has extended her thoughts and opinions in her book The World of Homosexuals. Reports have it that Vidya is yet to sign on the dotted line. Anu is said to be currently in the final stages of scripting and has researched a lot about the film. Once all of it is completed, the team is expected to start the prep. Currently, it has been learnt that the makers are keen on taking the biopic on floor sometime next year. It is said to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Interestingly, Vidya Balan is busy with another biopic as of now. The actress will be starring as Basavatarakam, wife of Telugu superstar and politician NT Rama Rao in the latter’s biopic. The film is expected to hit the big screens as a two part series in January. On the other hand, the actress will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

