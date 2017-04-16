This ‘Wanted’ girl is helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams. Read on to find out who!

After having started off her career in showbiz as a child model, the extremely talented and beautiful Ayesha Takia gradually went onto become a heroine in Bollywood. Ayesha soon became a popular star in Bollywood. Post her marriage to Farhan Azmi, she quit acting in films.

Of late, Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi have become investors in the startup of the luxury tea maker ‘The Good Life Company, which is raising $1million in its first round of funding. Ayesha Takia Azmi shared the good news on the social media by stating “#NewBeginnings #chai#SomethingsBrewing #extraAwesome#followurbliss#NewBusinesses&newFriends @tglteas@abufarhanazmi @economic_times”.