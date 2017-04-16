This ‘Wanted’ girl is helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams. Read on to find out who!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

This ‘Wanted’ girl is helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams. Read on to find out who!

After having started off her career in showbiz as a child model, the extremely talented and beautiful Ayesha Takia gradually went onto become a heroine in Bollywood. Ayesha soon became a popular star in Bollywood. Post her marriage to Farhan Azmi, she quit acting in films.

Of late, Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi have become investors in the startup of the luxury tea maker ‘The Good Life Company, which is raising $1million in its first round of funding. Ayesha Takia Azmi shared the good news on the social media by stating “#NewBeginnings #chai#SomethingsBrewing #extraAwesome#followurbliss#NewBusinesses&newFriends @tglteas@abufarhanazmi @economic_times”.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

BREAKING Non-bailable arrest warrant against Sanjay Dutt. Read here to find out why!-1

BREAKING: Non-bailable arrest warrant against…

Salman Khan donated Rs. 1 lakh to a mediaperson suffering from brain haemorrhage

Salman Khan donated Rs. 1 lakh to a mediaperson…

REVEALED Details about John Abraham’s untitled film based on nuclear tests of Pokhran

REVEALED: Details about John Abraham’s untitled…

Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda and others condemn youth manhandling CRPF jawans

Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda and…

Hrithik Roshan to motivate stammerers

Hrithik Roshan to motivate stammerers

Salman Khan all set to launch brother-in-law Aayush in Bollywood

Salman Khan all set to launch brother-in-law…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification