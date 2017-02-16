Vishal Bhardwaj responds to Supreme Court’s order about National Anthem being played in the film

The practice of standing up for National Anthem when it is played at the start of every film had created a furore of sorts recently after a PIL was filed to make it compulsory in theatres. This was followed by the Supreme Court intervening and they passed an order asking audience to stand up when National Anthem is played in theatres. However, this further led to a series of debates and the SC decided to modify its order by maintaining that audience need not stand up if National Anthem is being played as a part of the film.

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is gearing up for the release of Rangoon that is a period film set in the late 40s, will have a patriotic scene in the film featuring the National Anthem. Maintaining that audience should respect and stand up for the anthem as a sign of respect not obligation, Vishal added that it is an old practice of the 70s to play the anthem before films and that though it was stopped in between, the practice has restarted. Calling it ‘over-sensitizing’ the issue, the filmmaker stated that if people are standing for National Anthem in between the film, it is because of the emerging emotions and the impact of the scene.

Vishal further went to add that good films tend to move you and we often stand up for National Anthems because of that one emotional moment but no one should be sued for that. He credited this to more to collective consciousness that arises whilst watching a film. Stating an example for the same, Vishal referred to the scene in Dangal which he had seen. The scene in question had the leading lady winning a medal which was followed by National Anthem playing in the background. Vishal revealed that though there was no compulsion to stand, he did because everyone else did.

Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangna Ranaut and the film though is a love triangle, is set at the backdrop of World War II. The film is slated to release on February 24.