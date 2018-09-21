Vipul Shah to direct Singh Is Kinng sequel with Arjun Kapoor?

11 years after Singh Is Kinng made Akshay Kumar the turbaned superstar of Bollywood, the beleaguered franchise is all set for a sequel provided the legal logistics are sorted out. This time, the leading man would be played by Arjun Kapoor who stars in Vipul Shah’s ready for release Namaste England.

The Singh Is Kinng franchise has been embroiled in a dispute of ownership between producer Vipul Shah and director Anees Bazmee. Three years back, Akshay even collaborated with Prabhu Dheva in a camouflaged sequel of Singh Is Kinng entitled Singh Is Bling, as the original title was not available to the producers. But now it looks like Singh Is Kinng will finally have a sequel with Arjun Kapoor stepping into Akshay’s shoes.

A formidable task indeed. Would Arjun make as convincing and engaging a turbanator as Akshay?

