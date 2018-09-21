Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.09.2018 | 9:07 PM IST

Vipul Shah to direct Singh Is Kinng sequel with Arjun Kapoor?

BySubhash K. Jha

11 years after Singh Is Kinng made Akshay Kumar the turbaned superstar of Bollywood, the beleaguered franchise is all set for a sequel provided the legal logistics are sorted out. This time, the leading man would be played by Arjun Kapoor who stars in Vipul Shah’s ready for release Namaste England.

Vipul Shah to direct Singh Is Kinng sequel with Arjun Kapoor

The Singh Is Kinng franchise has been embroiled in a dispute of ownership between producer Vipul Shah and director Anees Bazmee. Three years back, Akshay even collaborated with Prabhu Dheva in a camouflaged sequel of Singh Is Kinng entitled Singh Is Bling, as the original title was not available to the producers. But now it looks like Singh Is Kinng will finally have a sequel with Arjun Kapoor stepping into Akshay’s shoes.

A formidable task indeed. Would Arjun make as convincing and engaging a turbanator as Akshay?

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to take Akshay Kumar’s consent before doing Singh Is Kinng sequel

