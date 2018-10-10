Vikas Bahl to lose his IFTDA membership post sexual harassment cases?

Vikas Bahl who till recently was known for his smash hit film Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut, is now facing serious charges of sexual exploitation by a crew member of Phantom Productions, where he was a partner with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Both Kashyap and Motwane issued a statement addressing these charges, confirming them and condemning Bahl for the same. Post this, actress Kangana Ranaut too spoke to media about objectionable behaviour meted out to her by Vikas during the making of Queen. Vikas finally gave his statement on Wednesday claiming that both Anurag and Vikramaditya are making him scapegoat in this matter and has also pressed defamation charges against them.

Amidst all this, The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has demanded that Vikas gives a response to the charges pressed against him. They want Vikas to address these allegations at a priority or risk to lose his membership with the association. Ashoke Pandit from IFTDA took to Twitter to slam Bahl and extend support to the survivor. He wrote, “We stand by dignity, honour & respect of women in our industry. Also decided to open a legal dept in our org where if such cases happen, a member can come to us. We’ll keep her name secret, give assistance & ensure she feels safe.”

On work front, Vikas was on board with Hrithik Roshan for Super 30 but Roshan clearly stated on Tuesday that he does not wish to work with Vikas, post serious allegations levied against him. Leading lady Mrunal Thakur too seconded Hrithik’s stand. Not just Super 30 but Vikas has been ousted even from Ranveer Singh’s 83 biopic on Kapil Dev. He is clearly blacklisted from the industry as #MeToo movement gains momentum.

