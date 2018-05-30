Vedhika Kumar signed as a lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in The Body

South actress Vedhika Kumar has been signed to play the lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film The Body. The film will be directed by Jeetu Joseph & will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment & Viacom 18 Motion Picutures.

This will be Vedhika’s debut film in Bollywood. She has been offered number of Bollywood projects in the past, but none of them excited her. “I am so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect. I am very excited and thank full to the director Jeetu Joseph, producer Sunir Kheterpal and the entire team at Viacom 18 Motion Picture who has given me this opportunity. I just can’t wait to start this exciting journey. I’m looking forward to share screen space with a fabulous actor as Emraan Hashmi” Says Vedhika.

“After auditioning many girls from across India we found what we were looking for. Vedhika character is of a young college going girl who has this innocence in her. She fits the role beautifully” adds director Jeetu joseph.

Vedhika is a well-known actress in south films she made her breakthrough portraying Angamma in Bala’s national award winning period film Paradesi, winning critical acclaim and awards for her portrayal.

Sunir Kheterpal producer Azure Entertainment adds “She is hard working and very talented. The minute we saw her test we were sure about her. She comes across as one of the best gen next actors. Her pairing with Emraan will be fresh and to watch out for.

