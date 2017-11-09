Varun Dhawan files complaint after a fan threatens to commit suicide

Since the time Varun Dhawan made his big debut with Student of the Year, the actor has made a huge fan following for himself. Now, five years later, Varun Dhawan is enjoying the fruits of his success with his latest release Judwaa 2 crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

But, there are also times when fans cross the line with their favourite celebrities. Known for his friendly behaviour and rapport with fans, Varun Dhawan wasn’t fine when a fan threatened to commit suicide.

According to a leading tabloid, Varun Dhawan was constantly receiving messages from an unknown woman. The actor was bombarded with messages and later, blocked the contact when things seemed problematic. A few days after, he received a call from an unknown number from a person stating that if Varun did not respond to the woman’s messages, she threatened to commit suicide.

Post this, Varun Dhawan consulted his legal advisors and filed a complaint. A police officer confirmed that Varun was being harassed by a caller and they have registered the complaint. They are now looking into the matter to find the suspect as the number has now been disconnected.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently in Delhi shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s October. The film stars debutante Banita Sandhu opposite him. It is slated to release on April 13, 2018.