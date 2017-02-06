Varun Dhawan to endorse Lux Cozi?

By Satish Sundaresan
  • 0
  • 0
Ever since the time Varun Dhawan made his debut in Bollywood with the teeny bopper love story Student Of The Year, there has been no looking back for him. In a short span of time, he has worked his way up to become the heart throb of millions.

Besides enjoying immense fan following, Varun Dhawan also enjoys being one of the most sought after names in not just Bollywood, but also amongst the FMCG brands arena. According to Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Varun Dhawan is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the innerwear major ‘Lux Cozi’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited

