Varun Dhawan assures he is fine, after suffering forehead injury on Sui Dhaaga – Made in India set

After completing Shoojit Sircar’s October, Varun Dhawan dived in YRF‘s next Sui Dhaaga– Made in India. The actor has been shooting in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh for almost a month. But, recent reports revealed that actor sustained an injury on the sets of the film. The actor apparently suffered a deep cut on his forehead during a stunt. But, Varun has assured that he is doing just fine.

Varun Dhawan is now recovering and took to his Instagram to give a status update on his health. He shared a picture of himself resting on the bed which was followed by another picture which read, “I’m totally good.’’

According to a source, Varun Dhawan was shooting for a sequence where his character Mauji gets involved in a street brawl. He had to roll down a flight of stairs for the scene and insisted on doing it himself. Director Sharat Katariya tried to dissuade him and informed him about the risk. He did not use body double. During the scene, he sustained injury including a gash on the forehead.

The doctors were called immediately and Varun Dhawan was given proper medical care. He was advised bed rest for the day. After few years, he returned to the sets to finish the shoot as per the schedule despite being in pain.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor and Anushka Sharma is playing the role of an embroiderer in Sui Dhaaga- Made in India. Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year, right before Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan rides bicycle for 10 hours with Anushka Sharma as pillion