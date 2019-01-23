Tiger Shroff to kick-start shooting of Baaghi 3 in May

Tiger Shroff has a good slate of movies coming up in the next two years. Ever since his debut in Heropanti, the actor proved that he is a star when it comes to action films. With Baaghi franchise, he took the next step in the power-packed high octane action sequences. After the stupendous success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the makers Nadiadwala Grandsons announced the third installment Baaghi 3 in December 2018.

Now, it has been learnt that the film will go on floor in May 2019. Ahmed Khan, who returns as the director after the success of Baaghi 2, is reportedly set to start the film by May end. As per sources, the plan is to take the third installment a notch higher than its previous films. As the film is still being scripted, one is still unaware where the journey of Tiger Shroff’s character will take him.

Baaghi was scripted by Sanjeev Dutta and Baaghi 2 had Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, Abbas Heirapurwala and Niraj Kumar Mishra’s involvement. Now, Farhad Samji, director of Housefull 3, who has written Singham, Chennai Express amongst others with Sajid Samji, will be penning the script for Baaghi 3. He finds the number 3 lucky with the success of Housefull 3 and Golmaal 3. With Tiger coming for the third time, the writing has come with its own challenges as the actor has become an icon. But, the writer-filmmaker promises three times more the fun and action for the audience.

For the action sequences, Tiger Shroff will be bulking up keeping in mind Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo look. A team of international stuntsmen will choreograph the stunts.

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 will release on March 6, 2020. The casting for the leading lady is still in process.

