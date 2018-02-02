Tiger Shroff gets his MMA team captain Dhruv Chaudhary a role in Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff, who has been a trained martial artist since before he made his acting debut helped his fellow MMA colleague from Super Fight League, Dhruv Chaudhary to land a plum role in his next, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan. Shroff and Chaudhary got acquainted with one another during Season 1 of the league when Chaudhary was the captain of the Bengaluru Tigers team, a team that Shroff co-owned. Shroff and his mother, Ayesha helped Chaudhary settle in Mumbai a year ago and oversees his entire MMA career.

Chaudhary who hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has nine years of experience in Taekwondo, Karate and Muay Thai. As a child he witnessed his father being shot alive and his mother being a victim to domestic abuse which drove to him to pursue his passion for mixed martial arts and fight against corruption and.

Speaking about the same Dhruv added, “Tiger Shroff treats me like his brother and I have great regard for him because he is humble and disciplined. His family always goes out of the way to help me in whatever way they can. I am really grateful to Bill Dosanjh and SFL for giving me such an incredible platform that has not only helped me build my career but also find a family in Mumbai. I had a great time shooting in Goa along with Tiger Shroff and Randeep Hooda who are both part of SFL and there were many times we used to engage in MMA on sets. This is the first time I will be acting in a film and I got selected in the first audition itself so I’m quite nervous as well but Ahmed Khan is a good friend and has really guided me thoroughly. In fact Tiger helped me a lot with dialogue, diction and performance. In future I would like to work with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.”