Surveen Chawla announces her PREGNANCY in the cutest way!

Surveen Chawla, who is known for her role in Hate Story 2 and recently in Sacred Games, tied the knot to businessman Akshay Thakker three years ago. After announcing her hush hush wedding last year, Surveen has shared some more good news this year. It is about her pregnancy and the actress has one of the most adorable posts for it.

Surveen Chawla took to social media to announce the news about her pregnancy. Excitedly sharing the news to her fans, friends and well-wishers on Instagram, Surveen posted a picture of two tiny shoes placed in front of the framed photograph of her and hubby Akshay Thakker. Adding to it was also a caption, where she spoke to the small yet beautiful changes that she has been witnessing with the news of her pregnancy.

Her caption read, “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!!” Not surprisingly, this post garnered a lot of attention as congratulatory messages started pouring in the same platform.

We hear that the excited mommy-to-be also spoke to recent reports wherein she spoke about the beautiful feeling of motherhood. While she confessed that this came as an unexpected surprise, she also added that currently she is very eagerly looking forward to every next step. She described that motherhood doesn’t come out of nowhere and it is something that she has been witnessing as the kid is growing inside her.

Marking her debut in the entertainment industry, Surveen Chawla gained fame with the popular TV soap Kahiin Toh Hoga and she went on to take her journey ahead with small screen. She became popular on the big screen with Hate Story 2 and unconventional films like Parched. She was last seen in Sacred Games and she is currently exploring the digital medium.

