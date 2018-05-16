Sunny Deol faces weather trouble whilst shooting for son Karan Deol’s debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

It is a known fact that Sunny Deol is more than excited to bring his son Karan Deol on the big screen. The actor turned filmmaker is directing and producing his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which has been extensively shot in North India. During its ongoing Delhi schedule, however, the shooting suffered a setback due to unforeseen and drastic climatic conditions.

Many would be aware that the unpredicted thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon sent the Indian capital in a tizzy. This also affected the shoot of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was being shot in Gurugram. The condition worsened as the crew was compelled to call off the shoot during the weekend.

Speaking on the situation was co-producer Sunil Saini who confessed in recent reports that they had to pack up and rush to the hotel followed by the sudden change in weather. He explained that when the team kicked off the shoot on Sunday morning, the weather was quite sunny. But by late afternoon, thundershowers made it chaotic.

They were shooting, reportedly, at the Cyber Hub foot bridge. Considering that the equipment was tossed around, they had to rush out in order to avoid damage to the lights and camera. However, despite their measures, if there was one thing that they were unable to save was Deol’s SUV.

Sunny Deol’s SUV suffered serious damage because of being parked near a wooden structure. Saini elaborated on the incident stating that the structure above the SUV crashed on the car, leaving serious damages on the bonnet and the headlights.

Owing to the disaster and the extreme thunderstorms, the team is said to have no choice but to be stranded at the hotel until Monday.

Marking the acting debut of model Saher Bamba, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been shot in picturesque locations like Manali. Directed by Sunny himself, the film co-produced by Zee Studios, is yet to have a release date.

