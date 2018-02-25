Sridevi’s last film will be Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

In one of the most tragic news, Bollywood diva Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. The actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s grand wedding earlier this week. Boney Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor confirmed about Sridevi’s passing. He informed to a leading daily that she passed away roughly around 11pm- 11:30pm in the night. She was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor at the time. As per the reports, Sanjay Kapoor and other family members reached Dubai last night. They are bringing her body to Mumbai to perform the last rites in the presence of her family.

Sridevi was one of the biggest superstars of her time. She starred in several blockbuster movies and changed the face of the industry. Even her second innings with English Vinglish and Mom won hearts. As Sridevi was looking forward to her eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut with Dhadak, she also had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan shot a special song and scenes with a couple of leading ladies. The scenes included Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Even Sridevi looked beautiful in a green sparkly dress as she shot for her guest appearance. So, it turns out, Zero will be her last film which is set to release in Christmas 2018.

Sridevi won millions of hearts with her amazing performances in the 80s and 90s. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.

