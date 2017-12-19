Sonam Kapoor acquires rights of Krishna Udayasankar’s novel Govinda

Earlier this week, we had reported that Aamir Khan would be taking a break of sorts to work on his Mahabharata franchise. Well now we hear that following Aamir in terms of making a film based on the epic saga is none other than Bollywood’s fashion queen Sonam Kapoor. In fact, Sonam has apparently acquired the rights of Krishna Udayasankar’s novel Govinda, which is said to be an Indian mythological thriller that is the first part of three books that are a modern retelling of Mahabharata.

Interestingly, this will be the second book whose rights Sonam Kapoor has acquired, the first being when the actress procured the rights of the book Battle for Bittora by Anuja Chauhan. Confirming the same, Sonam stated that she would definitely be making films on both of them.

When prodded whether she would essay any character in the celluloid adaptation of Govinda, Sonam Kapoor stated that she was unsure of which character she would essay in the film currently. However, adding in the same breath Sonam stated that since Govinda was an Indian Mythological book it would make of an interesting film that has a lot of potential.

Currently on the film front, Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Neerja, has a packed year ahead. In fact, the actress will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic that stars Ranbir Kapoor followed by the Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man and the Kareena Kapoor Khan film Veere Di Wedding. Once complete, Sonam will later commence work on the film Ek Ladki ko Dekha Aisa Laga.