Shraddha Kapoor is winning hearts with this sweetest gesture of CHARITY!

We have often seen celebrities extending their helping hand towards noble deeds. One amongst them is the Gen Y star Shraddha Kapoor. But what makes it even more special is that the actress has been doing it anonymously. It wasn’t known to many until recent reports about her charity started surfacing.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has supported children and animal social causes, has been donating clothes to charity, albeit anonymously. Shraddha Kapoor in a recent statement to media sated that she would do anything to eliminate the cause of hunger and poverty. She has expressed her desire to support all the initiatives and campaigns working towards that.

Besides that, the animal lover Kapoor girl has also asserted that she would refrain from supporting any cause related to animal welfare either. While she herself owns a pet, she wants to help all of these causes in whichever way possible since it gives her a great sense of happiness to do so.

Shraddha Kapoor has also encouraged others to do so. In these reports, Shraddha has urged everyone to participate in charity adding that one doesn’t have to be a celebrity or someone affluent to do this. Since most of us are blessed with food, clothes, shelter and loved ones, we must be spreading the love to everyone, is the message that the actress wanted to give everyone in these reports.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, yet another Gen Y star who supports the initiatives related to animal welfare actively is Alia Bhatt.

Speaking on the work commitments of Shraddha Kapoor, the actress will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She has also resumed the preps for Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress is making her South debut this year with the multi-lingual Saaho featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Shraddha has also wrapped Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree in Chanderi recently.

