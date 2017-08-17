Shraddha Kapoor scales down her weight & remuneration to work with Prabhas

So it’s pukka now. Not Prabhas’s good friend and Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but it’s Shraddha Kapoor who will be standing neck-to-neck fist-to-fist with Prabhas in his Tamil-Hinid bi-lingual Saaho.

Shraddha will have to quickly lose all the kilos she had gained to play the weighty gangster in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. In fact the original choice Anushka Shetty couldn’t eventually do Saaho as Anushka was unable to shed the kilos in time for the shooting.

“But that should not be any problem for Shraddha,” says a source from the Saaho team. “She is more than capable of getting back into her original shape, plus some more. She needs a more toned physique to play Prabhas’s fighting-fit comrade on screen.”

Interestingly Shraddha had said no to Saaho when she quoted a staggering fee to join in. But now after a string of flops behind her, Shraddha can see reason and will cut down her price to accommodate the Telugu film’s budget.

“Shraddha always liked the script of Saaho. But earlier she couldn’t do the film as she quoted a price the Telugu producers could not afford. This time after they approached her when Anushka Shetty had to exit, Shraddha quoted a more reasonable price. And she’s on,” says the source.