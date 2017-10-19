Shraddha Kapoor injured her foot

Shraddha Kapoor, who is on a hectic schedule as she juggles between her first trilingual film and also a sports biopic, seems to have suffered an injury. The actress apparently had revealed to her fans that she has a sprained foot. While the reason was unknown then, now we hear that the reason behind the same was extreme exertion.

For the past few weeks, we have been giving glimpses of the extensive training Shraddha Kapoor is undergoing for the Saina Nehwal biopic. In fact, the actress even went to Hyderabad to not just shoot for her film Saaho but also visited Saina’s residence to know more about her and was all praises for her family for their warm hospitality. During the prep, the actress reportedly had to stand for long hours as well as also had to do cardio as a part of her daily workout schedule. Although the shoot and physical training had apparently taken a toll on her health, the actress continued to shoot.

Besides ignoring the pain, Shraddha Kapoor was also practicing badminton to play the role of the sports champ Saina Nehwal. While the actress expressed her fondness for the game, the stress and the practice resulted in her spraining her ankle. The actress, however, was immediately taken to the hospital and what followed were a series of physiotherapy sessions.

Shraddha Kapoor who confirmed about her injury also revealed that she has been advised complete rest by the doctors and that the physiotherapy sessions too are to be continued. She further also added that she hopes that this pain will subside soon since she is very enthusiastic about resuming work.

Last seen in Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor will play the leading lady opposite Bahubali star Prabhas in his forthcoming trilingual Saaho which also marks his foray into Bollywood. Besides, she will play the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic which will also be Shraddha’s first sports biopic.