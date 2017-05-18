SHOCKING: Karan Johar’s extended family may take legal action against the filmmaker

Earlier this year filmmaker Karan Johar became the talk of the town not because of his popular chat show but instead it was because of his rather revelatory, no holds barred autobiography of sorts titled An Unsuitable Boy. While Karan’s book was lapped up with eager anticipation by his fans and audience, there were a few who didn’t take too kindly to the same.

Now a couple of months on, we hear that Karan Johar’s extended family is in fact contemplating taking legal action against the filmmaker. The reason behind this is that apparently Karan Johar’s family in Delhi is pretty peeved stating that the book contains inaccuracies and gross factual errors. Commenting on the same, Rajiv Nayar, senior advocate at the Supreme Court, who is husband to one of Karan Johar’s cousins, stated that the family is extremely hurt about the picture that has been painted.

If that wasn’t all, in the book Karan Johar also talks about how his father was treated by his family and also claimed that the family owned a ‘halwai ki dukan’ wherein his father, Yash Johar, was made to sit at the counter since he was probably the only one to be educated to a point and spoke English well. This revelation as well has irked Johar’s extended family who has decided to try and sort the differences between themselves amicably, since it is a ‘family matter’.

However, Rajiv Nayar added that if the said talks fail, the family will contemplate taking legal action against Karan Johar.