SHOCKING! Armaan Kohli physically abuses girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, FIR filed

Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli is in the news again and for a very bad reason. According to reports, he not only abused his girlfriend, fashion designer Neeru Randhawa, but also heinously hit her till her face tissues got damaged beyond repair. She is currently recuperating in a city hospital and has undergone surgery to try and repair the damage. Not only this, she has also filed a police complaint with Santacruz station asking them to take an effective action in this matter. Kohli, she reported, has been repeatedly calling her to settle the matter but she has finally had enough and hence wants to take a police action against his abuse.

She also said that this is not the first time that Armaan had abused her. The couple has been staying together since 2015 and he had on numerous occasions raised his hand on her. What triggered this particular incident, as narrated by Neeru, was he falsely accusing her of siphoning his monies incurred from his property in Goa. She said that she manages his villa there and he was asking her for rent money paid by the guests staying in the villa. She said that she would have to ask the staff to transfer it, which somehow prompted Armaan to abuse her.

We hope Neeru gets well soon. This is not the first time Armaan has been accused of abuse. There were such reports against him even during his Bigg Boss stint.

