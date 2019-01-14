Shelly Chopra Dhar to make acting debut in Sonam Kapoor – Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

Director Shelly Chopra Dhar, who is making her directorial debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, most likely to have a cameo in the next song ‘Ishq Mitha’. The Punjabi wedding song will feature glimpses of the director, it is a reprised version of the 90’s iconic song, the original song features Jas Arora and Malaika Arora and is a top favourite amongst the Punjabi weddings.

As we know that the movie is based on the story of a Punjabi family and it is a treat to have this song as it sets a perfect mood for the Punjabi Wedding.

A few days back, Sonam had shared a poster of the song, “Checking off ‘Dance with @AnilKapoor to a wedding song in a film’ from my bucket list. #IshqMitha releases soon.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #LetLoveBe.”

The title track has been loved by all the audience and the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa are all set to treat the audience with the ‘Ishq Mitha’ track tomorrow.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga not only promises to bring back the old world charm of romance; but also stays relevant to the current times and reminds you that you need to stop being judgemental about one’s ‘love interest’.

The film has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla. Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.