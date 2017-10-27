Is Shahid Kapoor planning to step into Hrithik Roshan’s shoes?

After Hrithik Roshan has opted out of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports film on kabaddi as he has no dates till mid next year, a new entrant to the picture is Shahid Kapoor. The younger actor has met Mehra a couple of times and expressed his keenness to act in the sports drama which will be directed by Mehra himself (this will be his next after Mirzya). Shahid is keen to expand his repertoire of working with some of the best directors today and has no qualms about approaching any director whom he wants to work with as he’s confident about his own acting.

Says a trade source, “Hrithik was in talks for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Kabaddi, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and had heard the concept and liked it. The film is a fictional story based on kabaddi and set in a prisoner-of-war camp and the actor would have played a kabaddi player. But Hrithik is busy with Siddharth Anand’s and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next so he informed Ronnie that they should go ahead without him and sign another star. Once Shahid came to know that Hrithik was no longer doing the film he started sending feelers to Rakeysh. He even met the filmmaker a few times and expressed his desire to do the film. Shahid is a very talented actor and has worked with some great directors like Vishal Bharadwaj and Imtiaz Ali so it will be interesting to see him work with Mirzya director for the first time. Also Shahid has never worked before in a sports-centric film.”

Mehra’s spokesperson says, “There are two-three scripts that Mr Mehra is working on and one of them is the kabaddi one. It will only be complete by June next year. He is very keen to do the kabaddi movie with Hrithik and once the script is complete, Mr Mehra will give him a proper narration.”

Shahid’s next release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati and he has already drawn accolades from many quarters for his portrayal as the King of Chittor, Maha Rawal Ratan Singh, in the film’s trailer.